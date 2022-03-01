A comprehensive and crowd-sourced list of games using anti-cheats and their compatibility with GNU/Linux or Wine/Proton.- Starz0r

455

169 Supported (37%)

79 Running (17%)

3 Planned (1%)

174 Broken (38%)

30 Denied (7%)

Anti-Cheat Breakdown

NameStatusAnti-CheatsNotesRecorded UpdatesDetails

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Supported

Easy Anti-Cheat
Apr 6, 2023, 8:00 PM UTC
Fortnite

Denied

BattlEyeEasy Anti-Cheat
Nov 2, 2022, 8:04 AM GMT+1

Battlefield 2042

Denied
EA anticheat
Apex Legends

Supported

Easy Anti-CheatHyperion
2022-03-01T18:00:27+00:00
Valorant
Denied
Vanguard
Fri, 26 Jan 2024 01:27:06 GMT
Halo Infinite
Supported
ArbiterEasy Anti-Cheat
Dec 18, 2022, 3:18 AM GMT+1
Back 4 Blood

Supported

Easy Anti-Cheat
Apr 12, 2022, 0:00 AM

Paladins

Broken

Easy Anti-Cheat

  • Make sure to check recent updates, the game is known to break often (And the status may not update to reflect that)

Feb 14, 2023, 02:13 AM
PUBG: Battlegrounds

Broken

BattlEye
Nov 09, 2021, 5:55 PM EST
Rainbow Six: Siege
Denied
FairFightBattlEye
March 23, 2024, 0:00 UTC
SMITE
Supported
Easy Anti-Cheat
Jun 7, 2023, 12:00 PM CDT

Black Desert Online

Running

XIGNCODE3
Nov 09, 2021, 5:55 PM EST
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Running

Easy Anti-Cheat

  • Requires Proton GE or Proton Experimental

Mon 28, March 2022, 8:38:44 PM GMT+02:00
ARK: Survival Evolved

Supported

BattlEyeVAC
Jul 11, 2022, 10:13 AM
DayZ

Supported

BattlEyeVAC
Nov 06, 2021, 2:15 AM
Dead By Daylight

Supported

Easy Anti-Cheat
May 10, 2023, 12:27 PM CDT