A comprehensive and crowd-sourced list of games using anti-cheats and their compatibility with GNU/Linux or Wine/Proton.- Starz0r
Halo: The Master Chief Collection
Supported
Denied
Battlefield 2042
Paladins
Broken
Make sure to check recent updates, the game is known to break often (And the status may not update to reflect that)
Black Desert Online
Running
Requires Proton GE or Proton Experimental
Epic Games Store version might be broken. Steam Recommended.